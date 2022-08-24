Five kids among seven die in rain, flood-related incidents in Sindh

Seven people including a woman and five children died while five others sustained critical injuries in rain and flood-related incidents in different areas of Sindh on Wednesday.

Three children of the same family died after the roof of their house collapsed on them due to rain in Kandhkot, Sindh.

The incident occurred at Pyao Sabzoi village in the jurisdiction of Kandhkot B-Section police which also left two children with critical injuries.

Two sisters and one brother were among the deceased. They were identified as seven-year-old Waheed, five-year-old Rehmat and three-year-old Nusrat.

The injured and the bodies of the deceased were earlier shifted to a hospital. The bodies of the deceased were later handed over to the families.

Death of the three children left every member of the family in deep shock and pain.

In another incident, two persons died and three others sustained critical injuries after a qingqi rickshaw overturned due to accumulation of rainwater on a road in Kandhkot.

A man and a woman were among the deceased. The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a hospital.

In Khairpur, two children lost their lives after being washed away in a flash flood.

The deceased were identified as Gauhar of Luqman Mohalla and Arbilo Jamali of Goth Jamali. The locals recovered their bodies on a self-help basis. The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Khairpur.

It is to be noted here that flood-hit people are living helplessly on roads, and the incidents of children being washed away in flash floods are taking place as the people do not find any safe place.

In Nawabshah, a 50-foot wide breach occurred in a canal in Chandan Mori area, inundating several villages.

The floodwater was making its advance fast, whereas, the officials of the Irrigation Department were absent from the scene.

It merits a mention here that at least 60 to 70 villages lie next to Chandan Mori, and the residents of those villages have appealed to the authorities to plug the canal breach at the earliest.