Flood ravages Dera Ghazi Khan

Provincial Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha has said that in view of the threat to the wheat warehouses in the flooded areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, the transfer of wheat to Multan has been started by the Food Department.

Thousands of tons of wheat have been moved from the affected areas to a safe place.

He said that due to the flood situation, physical checking of all the wheat warehouses in the low-lying areas is being done.

Made an emergency visit to the affected wheat warehouses in the areas. Under his supervision, Secretary Food shifted wheat trucks from Kot Chhata, Shadan Lund, Tunsa and Rajanpur areas to Multan.

In regard to this, strict monitoring of wheat godowns is being done in the flood-affected areas.

Nader Chhata said that there is no risk of loss of wheat due to flood and all stocks are in safe condition.

He said that the process of wheat transfer will be completed in a few days.

Earlier, Secretary Food Nader Chatta also presided over the meeting of officers of the Food Department at the Commissioner’s Office Multan and took a detailed briefing regarding the supply of wheat and flour.