Foreign Funding case: PTI seeks two week time for detailed response

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tues­day adjourned the hearing pertaining to the show-cause notice against for­mer prime minister Im­ran Khan in prohibited funding case, until Sep­tember 6 on the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) counsel.

A four-member bench headed by the Chief Elec­tion Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case. PTI’s As­sistant counsel Naveed Anjum pleaded the case in the Election Commission and sought two week time for submitting a detailed response. He said, he re­quired some time as a lot of documents have to be collected for onward an­nexation with the reply be­fore the ECP.

CEC said PTI lawyers have been the part of en­tire process and they must have the necessary docu­ments. Naveed Anjum re­plied that he has to collect the documents from for­eign chapters.

The ECP in its verdict contended that PTI had received funds from 351 companies and 34 na­tionals including US Indi­an businesswomen. ECP in its show cause warned PTI that why the prohibit­ed funds it received should not be forfeited.