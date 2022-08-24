Former CJCSC Gen Rahimuddin Khan passes away
LAHORE – Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee’s former chairman and former governor of Sindh and Balochistan, General (retd) Rahimuddin Khan breathed his last in Lahore. He was 96, reported a national TV channel on Tuesday. General Rahimuddin was among the first cadets of Pakistan Military Academy. His Namaz-i-Janaza will be offered at Ayub Stadium on Airport Road on Wednesday (today) at 5:30 pm.General Rahimuddin was born in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and his family was among the founders of the Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia College. CJCSC and Services Chiefs of the armed forces have expressed their heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former CJCSC General (retd) Rahimuddin Khan. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.