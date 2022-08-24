Former CJCSC Gen Rahimuddin Khan passes away

LAHORE – Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee’s former chairman and former governor of Sindh and Balochistan, General (retd) Rahimuddin Khan breathed his last in Lahore. He was 96, re­ported a national TV channel on Tuesday. General Rahimud­din was among the first ca­dets of Pakistan Military Acad­emy. His Namaz-i-Janaza will be offered at Ayub Stadium on Airport Road on Wednesday (today) at 5:30 pm.General Ra­himuddin was born in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and his family was among the found­ers of the Delhi’s Jamia Milia Is­lamia College. CJCSC and Ser­vices Chiefs of the armed forces have expressed their heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former CJCSC General (retd) Rahimuddin Khan. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.