News Desk

Gold price declines Rs100 to Rs145,900 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs100 per tola and was sold at Rs145,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs146,000 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.85 and was sold at Rs.125,086 against its sale at Rs125,171 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.114,662 against its sale at Rs114,740, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1540 and Rs.1320.30 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $13 andwas sold at $1746 against its sale at $1733, the association reported.

