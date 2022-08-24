Govt can decide about Imran’s arrest any time: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Interior Rana Sanaul­lah on Tuesday alleged that Imran Khan and Shehbaz Gill were found involved in launching anti-institu­tions campaign. Imran Khan has committed ‘contempt of court’ and the government could take the decision of his arrest at any time, he said while talking to a private television channel. Imran Khan has threatened a woman judge besides degrading martyrs of Lasbela helicopter crash, he regretted. The minister said that court would decide the mat­ter of Imran Khan regarding contempt of the court. In reply to a question about Shehbaz Gill, he said, the PTI leader had used social media to malign the heads of the national institutions. He said that gov­ernment will take action against the leaders of PTI including Shahbaz Gill after the forensic report.

Commenting on Punjab government, he said, there are hidden reports of wide rift between the MPs of Q-League and PTI. To a question about reg­istering cases against the PTI leaders, he said, we are filing the cases with evidences. He further stat­ed that the cases with solid proof would be pre­sented before the court.