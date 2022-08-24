Agencies

Govt can decide about Imran’s arrest any time: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD   –   Minister for Interior Rana Sanaul­lah on Tuesday alleged that Imran Khan and Shehbaz Gill were found involved in launching anti-institu­tions campaign. Imran Khan has committed ‘contempt of court’ and the government could take the decision of his arrest at any time, he said while talking to a private television channel. Imran Khan has threatened a woman judge besides degrading martyrs of Lasbela helicopter crash, he regretted. The minister said that court would decide the mat­ter of Imran Khan regarding contempt of the court. In reply to a question about Shehbaz Gill, he said, the PTI leader had used social media to malign the heads of the national institutions. He said that gov­ernment will take action against the leaders of PTI including Shahbaz Gill after the forensic report.

Commenting on Punjab government, he said, there are hidden reports of wide rift between the MPs of Q-League and PTI. To a question about reg­istering cases against the PTI leaders, he said, we are filing the cases with evidences. He further stat­ed that the cases with solid proof would be pre­sented before the court.

More Stories
International

In Qatar visit, PM announces relief for more than half of power consumers

International

PM offers attractive business opportunities to foreign investors

Islamabad

Imran’s remarks against judge prima facie contemptuous, intimidating: IHC

Islamabad

Imran trying to create chaos in country: Marriyum

Islamabad

PM calls for donations as floods cause humanitarian disaster

Islamabad

Rifts in PTI emerge for ‘mishandling’ Gill’s arrest issue

International

India fires three officers for missile firing into Pakistan

Islamabad

Ishaq Dar appeals to SC for early hearing of case

Islamabad

Pakistan can attract $30b investment from Islamic world: Ashrafi

Islamabad

Punjab will start PEP to provide relief to people, says Dr Sania

1 of 11,401

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More