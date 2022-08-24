News Desk

Imran Khan to address public gathering in Haripur today

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Haripur city today (Wednesday).

According to details, the former premier will address a public gathering in the Curtis Ground near Khalabat Township of Haripur.

Sources told  that preparations for the public meeting is finalised and a large stage has been set up for Imran Khan and other party leadership.

Earlier, the former prime minister announced to hold 17 public gatherings in a bid to build pressure on the ruling coalition for announcing general elections as soon as possible.

According to the schedule announced by PTI, the PTI chairman will address a rally in Karachi on August 26. The PTI will also hold power shows in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31 respectively.

Moreover, PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and September 2, respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Five kids among seven die in rain, flood-related incidents in Sindh

Islamabad

PTI challenges ban on live coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

National

Young man killed for filming TikTok videos of women in fields

Lahore

MPAs call on Punjab Governor in Lahore

National

Imran Khan decides approach ATC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

Lahore

CS for action against those causing environmental pollution

Islamabad

PAC summons former CJP Saqib Nisar for explanation on dam fund

Lahore

101 new cases of coronavirus with two deaths reported in Punjab

Lahore

LHC seeks record of cases registered against Awais Leghari, other PML-N MPAs

Karachi

Balochistan sees food crisis due to road blockades amid flooding

1 of 8,941

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More