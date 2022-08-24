Imran Khan to address public gathering in Haripur today

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Haripur city today (Wednesday).

According to details, the former premier will address a public gathering in the Curtis Ground near Khalabat Township of Haripur.

Sources told that preparations for the public meeting is finalised and a large stage has been set up for Imran Khan and other party leadership.

Earlier, the former prime minister announced to hold 17 public gatherings in a bid to build pressure on the ruling coalition for announcing general elections as soon as possible.

According to the schedule announced by PTI, the PTI chairman will address a rally in Karachi on August 26. The PTI will also hold power shows in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31 respectively.

Moreover, PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and September 2, respectively.