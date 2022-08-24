Imran trying to create chaos in country: Marriyum
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that foreign funding against Imran Khan has been proven and now he is trying to create chaos and unrest in the country by spreading his fake and baseless narrative.
Commenting on the political situation in the country during a press conference here on Monday, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI chief is escaping accountability. She said that Imran Khan did not provide details of the KSB bank account which was opened with the approval of the party’s central finance board and foreign funding worth 780 million rupees was made into this account and then this money was transferred to their personal accounts. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that two offshore companies namely Lockgate and Hockfield are registered with the address of 2-Zaman Park Lahore, the residence of Imran Khan and PTI’s camp office in the provincial capital. She said both the companies were named in Pandora papers but Imran Khan kept showing dissociation with these companies. She said Imran Khan hid these accounts and companies from the Election Commission of Pakistan and continues to escape accountability now from FIA. She said Imran Khan backed out of every promise that he made with the people and is fomenting instability in the country after releasing that the coalition government is fully focused on stabilizing the country’s economy. She further said that cash assistance is being provided to the flood victims on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.