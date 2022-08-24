Imran trying to create chaos in country: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that foreign funding against Imran Khan has been prov­en and now he is trying to create chaos and un­rest in the country by spreading his fake and baseless narrative.

Commenting on the political situation in the country during a press conference here on Monday, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI chief is escaping ac­countability. She said that Imran Khan did not pro­vide details of the KSB bank account which was opened with the approval of the par­ty’s central finance board and foreign funding worth 780 million rupees was made into this account and then this money was transferred to their personal accounts. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that two offshore companies namely Lockgate and Hock­field are registered with the address of 2-Zaman Park La­hore, the residence of Imran Khan and PTI’s camp office in the provincial capital. She said both the companies were named in Pandora papers but Imran Khan kept showing dis­sociation with these compa­nies. She said Imran Khan hid these accounts and companies from the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan and contin­ues to escape accountability now from FIA. She said Im­ran Khan backed out of every promise that he made with the people and is fomenting insta­bility in the country after re­leasing that the coalition gov­ernment is fully focused on stabilizing the country’s econ­omy. She further said that cash assistance is being provided to the flood victims on the direc­tives of Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif.