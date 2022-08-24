Independence Day Pakistan Tennis Tournament starts today

LAHORE – The Independence Day Pakistan Girls and Boys Tennis Tournament 2022 will get underway today (Wednesday) at Karachi Club.

According to the announcement of Event Organizing Secretary Syed Mansoor Ali Zaidi, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Suhail Rajput is expected to inaugurate the tournament as chief guest. The tournament will be held for girls and boys of different ages and senior categories. The final of the tournament will be played on August 27 at 7:30 pm.

A meeting of the organizing committee was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner General Abid Qamar Shaikh regarding the opening ceremony of the tennis tournament and holding of the tournament in a trend-setting manner. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Imran Razzaq, Usman Ghani and Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Karachi Club. The tournament arrangements were also finalized during the meeting.

According to organizing committee, under the directives of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, all the participating will be provided the best facilities during the tournament, which is being organized to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great zeal and fervor. Besides glittering trophies, the cash prizes of Rs 100,000 will be awarded to the winners of the different age group categories.