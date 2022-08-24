Our Staff Reporter

Independence Day Pakistan Tennis Tournament starts today

LAHORE – The Independence Day Pakistan Girls and Boys Tennis Tournament 2022 will get underway today (Wednesday) at Karachi Club.
According to the announcement of Event Organizing Secretary Syed Mansoor Ali Zaidi, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Suhail Rajput is expected to inaugurate the tournament as chief guest. The tournament will be held for girls and boys of different ages and senior categories. The final of the tournament will be played on August 27 at 7:30 pm.
A meeting of the organizing committee was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner General Abid Qamar Shaikh regarding the opening ceremony of the tennis tournament and holding of the tournament in a trend-setting manner. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Imran Razzaq, Usman Ghani and Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Karachi Club. The tournament arrangements were also finalized during the meeting.
According to organizing committee, under the directives of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, all the participating will be provided the best facilities during the tournament, which is being organized to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great zeal and fervor. Besides glittering trophies, the cash prizes of Rs 100,000 will be awarded to the winners of the different age group categories.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Wasim Akram believes Pakistan can beat India ‘day in and day out’

Newspaper

Pakistan team starts training in Dubai today

Newspaper

PCF shortlists six players for World Cycling Championship

Newspaper

DG SBP inaugurates 13th National Ju-Jitsu Championship

Newspaper

Pakistan women beat Tajikistan in Billie Jean King Cup

Newspaper

Usman, Mehwish clinch all Pakistan Squash titles

Newspaper

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem calls on DG SBP

Newspaper

Title hopefuls struggling as champions Bayern enjoy perfect start

Entertainment

Campaign on 100 London buses celebrates Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee

Entertainment

Emily Carey, ‘House of the Dragon’ star deletes her Twitter

1 of 3,804

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More