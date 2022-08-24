‘International donors to be contacted for flood relief’

QUETTA – Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Syed Shabir Baiyan on Tuesday said that in the first phase, the Red Crescent Society has provided tents, blankets, kitchen sets, 0jerry cans and other items to the affected families in Balochistan while in the second phase, more than 5,000 families of per person to be given Rs,15000. “International donors organizations will be contacted for immediate assistance to the flood victims of Balochistan,” he added. He expressed these views while talking to the delegations led by Duki’s Sardarzada Alauddin Loni, Anwar Jafar Khan of Musa khel, Engineer Jahanzeb Khan Tareen of Harnai, Parvez Rind called on him at his office. Red Crescent Society Secretary M Ayub Khan was also present on this occasion.

The delegations informed the chairman RCS about the damage caused by the recent rains in their respective areas and appealed for immediate assistance to the victims.

He said that most of the districts of Balochistan have been affected by the recent torrential rains and flooded rails. Crescent Society has provided tents, blankets, jerry cans, kitchen sets, sleeping bags and other equipment to the victims in the rain and flood affected areas of Lasbela, Awaran, Wadh, Nasirabad, Jafarabad, Usta Mohammad and other areas. He said our medical teams were also providing medical assistance to the people in the affected areas saying that in the second phase, Rs 15,000 per person would be distributed to families above 5,000 through Easy Paisa and Upaisa.

He said that more than 40,000 houses have been damaged due to recent rains and floods in the province and people were lying under the open sky and they needed immediate aid saying that for which international aid organizations and philanthropists would come forward to play their role in this regard.

He said that the Red Crescent has set up 3 plants in Naseerabad, Jafarabad and Usta Muhammad to provide clean drinking water to the people of the flood affected areas, from which 3 thousand liters of water was being purified every hour and was being provided to the public.

The chairman of RCS was serving the people without color and caste in 194 countries of the world and we would contact international donors in order to take part for helping of flood victims in Balochistan.

He said that the Red Crescent Society was working closely with the Deputy Commissioners of the affected areas within their resources.