International media throws weight behind Imran, claims Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Wednesday claimed that the international media is extending support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, after the former premier condemned the attack on the author of the blasphemous book, Salman Rushdie.

In his statement, asking the United Nations (UN) that on which ground UN is expressing sympathy with Imran Khan, the JUI-F supremo said that after the PTI Chairman condemned the attack on Rushdie, the world institutions started to mount pressure on Pakistan.

He said that currently, the state institutions are under severe international pressure. The state institutions are delaying the action against Imran Khan’s unlimited corruption, claimed Fazl.

Taking a swipe at the top brass of the PTI, Maulana Fazl said that Imran and his party leadership consider themselves beyond the constitution and law. JUI-F will not refrain from any role for the protection of the country’s ideological foundation and constitution, he added.

 

