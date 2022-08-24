Staff Reporter

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem calls on DG SBP

LAHORE- Pakistan’s ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who won two back-to-back gold medals in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK and Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey called on DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan and other officials were also present on this occasion. During the meeting, Tariq Qureshi showered praise on Arshad Nadeem saying that Arshad’s twin gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games will prove to be a great inspiration for young athletes of the country. Arshad Nadeem, on this occasion, thanked DG Sports Punjab for providing all necessary facilities for his preparation and participation in international javelin throw events.

