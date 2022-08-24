K-Electric, XWDiscos seek hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD – K-Electric has sought an increase of Rs 14.53 per unit in power tariff on account of quarterly adjustments for the fourth quarter of FY2021-22,

The EX-Wapda Discos have also sought NEPRA’s approval for the transfer of the burden of Rs 94.399 billion to power consumers on account of quarterly adjustments for the fourth quarter of 2021-22. In their petition submitted to NEPRA, XWDiscos have demanded an increase of approximately Rs 3.1/unit in tariff on account of capacity charges, transmission charges & market operation fee, impact of T&D losses on FCA and variable operation & maintenance charges for 4th quarter of FY 2021-22 (April to June 2022) including the impact of additional recovery on increment sales.

XWDiscos have demanded Rs 54.663 billion on account of capacity charges, Rs 14.163 billion on account of UOSC & MOF and Rs 35 billion on account of T&D losses. In their petitions, IESCO has demanded a recovery of Rs 8.729 billion, LESCO Rs 17.816 billion, GEPCO Rs 9.257 billion, FESCO Rs 11.624 billion, MEPCO Rs 19.534 billion, PESCO Rs 12.274billion, HESCO Rs 5.298 billion, QESCO Rs 3.163 billion, SEPCO Rs 2.995 billion, and TESCO Rs 3.708 billion. NEPRA will conduct public hearing on XWDiscos petition on September 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, K-Electric has submitted two separate petitions with NEPRA for monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) of July and quarterly adjustments for the fourth quarter of 2021-22. For the monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for July, KE has requested NEPRA to allow it for the decrease of Rs 3.476/unit. The decrease will bring a relief of Rs 6.247 billion to the KE’s consumers. For the quarterly adjustments, KE had initially sought an increase of Rs 14.852/unit for the last quarter of FY 2021-22. However, later it has downward revised the increase to Rs 14.533/unit. The increase also includes gross write off claim of Rs. 15 billion. NEPRA will conduct public hearing on KE’s petition on August 31, 2022.

The regulator has framed following questions for hearing: Whether the requested fuel price variation is justified? Whether the requested quarterly variation is justified? Whether K-Electric has followed the merit order while giving dispatch to its power plants as well as power purchases from external sources? Whether the existing fixed charges applicable to different consumer categories needs to be revised?