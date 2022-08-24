KP govt to launch vaccination campaign to control lumpy skin disease

Peshawar – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday decided to launch a large-scale special vaccination campaign on emergency footings to effectively control the lumpy skin disease (LSD) of cattle. During the campaign seven million cattle will be vaccinated against the lumpy Skin disease.

The decision was made in a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Besides, provincial ministers Taimur Jhagra and Mohib Ullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Israr Khan and other concerned senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed latest situation of the disease across the province and important decisions were taken regarding the future course of action to prevent the spread of LSD. It was decided to ensure availability of trained manpower to vaccinate maximum cattle in the shortest possible time. During the campaign, 7 million cattle will be vaccinated against lumpy skin disease for which it has been decided to purchase vaccine on an emergency basis.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, on the occasion, directed the Finance Department to provide the required funds for the purchase of vaccines on priority basis and said that timely prevention of LSD is the first priority of the government at this time. He directed that orders for the purchase of vaccines should be placed immediately.

The Chief Minister said that livestock is the only source of income for most of the people in the province and in case of further spread of LSD, huge damage would be inflicted so timely and effective measures need to be taken to protect the people from this possible damage.

He also directed the Livestock Department, district administration and other relevant authorities to immediately prepare a workable plan to effectively control LSD and said that the provincial government will provide financial resource needed to prevent the disease.

While briefing the meeting regarding the measures taken by the Livestock Department to prevent lumpy skin disease, it was told that more than 46 thousand cases of the disease have been reported so far.

More than eight and a half lac cattle were vaccinated while more than 2000 cattle fully recovered from the disease and more than 13 thousand cattle are under treatment. Similarly, more than 31 lakh cattle have been sprayed against the LSD.