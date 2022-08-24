KP police asked to lodge FIR against PM, PDM leaders
TIT-FOR-TAT MOVE.
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have been asked to file a case against the rulers in the centre and PDM leadership for speaking against state institutions. Police said East Cantt police station in Peshawar had received an application from Noor Sher Advocate, to file an FIR against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former premier Nawaz Sharif, other PMLN leaders and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for speaking against the state institutions.
The police have forwarded the plea to the relevant legal branch for further advice on it.
An official said that further steps would be taken in accordance with the law after the legal status was received on the matter. According to reports, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership decided to file a case against the Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership for their utterances against the state institution in a tit-for-tat decision. Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Sections 153-A, 108-A, and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code will be used to register the cases.
This appears to be in response to a complaint made against PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad during a recent speech.
The applicant claimed that he and three other attorneys saw a number of video clips in which, they mentioned, politicians criticise the government and attempted to incite the people as part of a plot. He brought up the PDM leaders’ prior talks and claimed that all of these statements could be seen on numerous social media forums.