KP police asked to lodge FIR against PM, PDM leaders

TIT-FOR-TAT MOVE.

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have been asked to file a case against the rulers in the centre and PDM leadership for speaking against state institu­tions. Police said East Cantt police station in Pesha­war had received an application from Noor Sher Advocate, to file an FIR against Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif, former premier Nawaz Sharif, oth­er PMLN leaders and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for speaking against the state institutions.

The police have forwarded the plea to the rele­vant legal branch for further advice on it.

An official said that further steps would be tak­en in accordance with the law after the legal status was received on the matter. According to reports, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership decid­ed to file a case against the Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership for their utterances against the state institution in a tit-for-tat decision. Sec­tion 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Sections 153-A, 108-A, and 505 of the Paki­stan Penal Code will be used to register the cases.

This appears to be in response to a complaint made against PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad during a recent speech.

The applicant claimed that he and three other attorneys saw a number of video clips in which, they mentioned, politicians criticise the govern­ment and attempted to incite the people as part of a plot. He brought up the PDM leaders’ prior talks and claimed that all of these statements could be seen on numerous social media forums.