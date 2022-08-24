Our Staff Reporter

KP police asked to lodge FIR against PM, PDM leaders

TIT-FOR-TAT MOVE.

PESHAWAR   –   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have been asked to file a case against the rulers in the centre and PDM leadership for speaking against state institu­tions. Police said East Cantt police station in Pesha­war had received an application from Noor Sher Advocate, to file an FIR against Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif, former premier Nawaz Sharif, oth­er PMLN leaders and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for speaking against the state institutions.

The police have forwarded the plea to the rele­vant legal branch for further advice on it.

An official said that further steps would be tak­en in accordance with the law after the legal status was received on the matter. According to reports, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership decid­ed to file a case against the Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership for their utterances against the state institution in a tit-for-tat decision. Sec­tion 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Sections 153-A, 108-A, and 505 of the Paki­stan Penal Code will be used to register the cases.

This appears to be in response to a complaint made against PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad during a recent speech.

The applicant claimed that he and three other attorneys saw a number of video clips in which, they mentioned, politicians criticise the govern­ment and attempted to incite the people as part of a plot. He brought up the PDM leaders’ prior talks and claimed that all of these statements could be seen on numerous social media forums.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

In Qatar visit, PM announces relief for more than half of power consumers

International

PM offers attractive business opportunities to foreign investors

Islamabad

Imran’s remarks against judge prima facie contemptuous, intimidating: IHC

Islamabad

Imran trying to create chaos in country: Marriyum

Islamabad

PM calls for donations as floods cause humanitarian disaster

Islamabad

Rifts in PTI emerge for ‘mishandling’ Gill’s arrest issue

International

India fires three officers for missile firing into Pakistan

Islamabad

Ishaq Dar appeals to SC for early hearing of case

Islamabad

Pakistan can attract $30b investment from Islamic world: Ashrafi

Islamabad

Punjab will start PEP to provide relief to people, says Dr Sania

1 of 10,450

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More