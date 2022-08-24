LHC seeks record of cases registered against Awais Leghari, other PML-N MPAs

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tues­day sought rec-ord of cases, registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and other PML-N MPAs, from police till August 24.

Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Awais Ahmad Leghari and other PML-N MPAs against non-provision of record of the cases by the police.

The petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that his clients were ag-grieved by the act of the Punjab government on their nomi­nation in an FIR reg-istered at Qila Gujjar Singh police station through supplementary statements. He submitted that the FIR was regis­tered on the eve of the election of the chief minister Punjab on April 16, when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) lawmakers disrupted the voting proce-dure and created ruckus resulting in ad­journment of the session.

He alleged that the petitioners were implicated in the matter with malafide intention. He submitted that a judicial magistrate issued ar­rest warrants of the peti-tioners on an application filed by the respon­dents, wherein it was alleged that the police approached the petition­ers but could not find them.