LHC seeks record of cases registered against Awais Leghari, other PML-N MPAs
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought rec-ord of cases, registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and other PML-N MPAs, from police till August 24.
Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Awais Ahmad Leghari and other PML-N MPAs against non-provision of record of the cases by the police.
The petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that his clients were ag-grieved by the act of the Punjab government on their nomination in an FIR reg-istered at Qila Gujjar Singh police station through supplementary statements. He submitted that the FIR was registered on the eve of the election of the chief minister Punjab on April 16, when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) lawmakers disrupted the voting proce-dure and created ruckus resulting in adjournment of the session.
He alleged that the petitioners were implicated in the matter with malafide intention. He submitted that a judicial magistrate issued arrest warrants of the peti-tioners on an application filed by the respondents, wherein it was alleged that the police approached the petitioners but could not find them.