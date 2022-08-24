MDCAT to be conducted by provinces through public universities

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday passed the Bill titled “The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022” by majority votes under which, Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) will be conducted by provinces through public universities and the Council will have representation of all the provinces, health bodies and universities.

The bill will also abolish the previous practice in which the members were nominated by Prime Minister. Furthermore, the bill will also repeal the National Licensing Examination which was conducted to provide licences to medical students of the native universities. The bill was introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and Senator Kauda Babar. However, the chairman committee gave his dissent on the bill.

Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee was held here at the Parliament House with Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand in the chair.

The Senate body also passed by majority votes of 7:1 the bill titled “The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), 2022” introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla. Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for NHSRC, commented that the bill will repeal the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Act 2021 and its autonomous position, and will come under the direct control of the ministry. He said that the former Act had made the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad disastrous, one which could not procure even an MRI machine from the last one year.

While debating on the public petition submitted by Ms Mehrab Saqib regarding the rules and regulations for Bachelor of Eastern Medicine and Surgery, the Chair directed the Chairman HEC to remove the word “Surgery” from nomenclature and confirmed whether the word surgery has been mentioned in Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioner Act, 1965. He suggested that the word should be removed from the Degrees issued so far and directed the Chairman HEC to extend collaboration with the universities in this regard.

The Senate body also discussed the unlawful degree courses of Bachelor in Dermatology offered by various universities and illegal practice by unqualified Dermatologist. Rector of University of Lahore, Dr Muhammad Ashraf apprised the committee that the nomenclature of degree is Bachelor in Dermatology Technology and its aim is to provide technicians who can assist doctors in their practices. Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand maintained that the ambiguity regarding this aforementioned Bachelor Programmes shall be eliminated and directed the HEC to make efforts for the same.

The meeting was attended by Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Bahram and Khan Tangi, Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, Special Secretary for Health Mirza Nasir-ud-Din Mashhood Ahmad, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and other concerned officers were also in attendance.