Monsoon activity to subside from weekend

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has fore­cast the onset of another monsoon activity, bringing rain with isolated heavy falls at various parts of the country. However the monsoon activity is likely to subside from the weekend. A well marked low pres­sure (LPA) located over east Rajasthan (India) was likely to move northwest and approach Sindh from Tuesday. Due to this strong weather system mon­soon currents were penetrating the southern and the upper parts of the country. Under the influence of this weather system, more rain-wind/thundershow­er with scattered heavy to very heavy falls is expect­ed in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan from August 24-26 with occasional gaps. Rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pun­jab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 24-26 with occasional gaps. Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sha­heed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jacobabad and Sukkur on August 24 and 26. Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseer­abad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from August 24-26.