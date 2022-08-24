MPAs call on Punjab Governor in Lahore

Meetings with Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman including Zakia Shahnawaz, Members of National and Provincial Assembly.

MNA Waheed Alam Khan, MPA Rahat Afza, former MPA Dr. Farzana and former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi were among those who met.

Governor Punjab said, The journey of public service will continue. Party workers are an asset of any political party.

Strong political parties play an important role in the stability of the country and the promotion of democracy.

All political parties have to play their role in the development and stability of the country.

Public representatives ensure public service according to party policy.

Economic stability in the country is related to political stability.