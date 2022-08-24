News Desk

No progress yet on $8 billion Saudi investment

A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday revealed that no progress on the investment of $8 billion from Saudi Arabia in Pakistan.

The investment could not be made due to the lack of oil refinery policy. Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman had announced investment in oil refinery during his to Pakistan.

Additional Secretary Petroleum said that Saudi Arabia was to establish an oil refinery in Hub and Gwadar area of Balochistan, the draft of the refinery policy was prepared last month but it still require two more months. He said it took more than a year to prepare the policy.

Chairman OGRA said that the last oil refinery was established in 2002 and the refinery policy is old. Petroleum division officials said that due to the lack of capacity of the oil refinery, 70 percent of the petrol and diesel are imported and only 30 percent of the finished products are being obtained from the refineries.

The additional secretary Petroleum said that crude oil is only available from Saudi Arabia on deferred payments, while petrol and diesel are not available from Saudi Arabia on deferred payments. He said that due to old agreements, India can buy 100% cheap oil from Russia, but no agreement has been reached between Pakistan and Russia to buy cheap oil.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt may increase petrol price by Rs20 per litre

National

‘Announce elections before my final call,’ Imran Khan warns govt

National

Young man who sacrificed his life for saving boy nominated for presidential award

National

Punjab govt dismisses May 25 vandalism cases filed against PTI workers

National

President for exploring new avenues of Pak-Korea cooperation

National

Consumers received hiked bills of July due to fuel surcharge: Khurram Dastagir

Multan

Flood ravages Dera Ghazi Khan

Lahore

Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes in its 05th PDWP forum

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz meets Amir of Qatar, family

National

Petition filed in SC against high electricity prices

1 of 8,889

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More