Agencies

Pakistan can attract $30b investment from Islamic world: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD    –   Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Inter­faith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said Pak­istan could attract around $30 billion investment from the Islamic world by promot­ing ease of doing business. Talking to media, Ashrafi who is on an official visit to Qatar these days, said Pakistan was focusing on trade and investment instead of loan or aid. He said the friendly countries such as; Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) were providing as­sistance to Pakistan in a bid to get rid of the prevail­ing economic crisis. He said Pakistan was expecting $2 billion from Qatar in bilateral support to help ease the South Asian nation’s funding crunch and the consequent risk of a default adding it would also get $1 billion in oil financing from Saudi Arabia and a similar amount in investments from the UAE. Ashrafi said it was a matter of pride for Pakistan that it would provide troops for security of the Federa­tion Internationale de Football Association(FIFA) World Cup in Qatar later this year.

More Stories
International

In Qatar visit, PM announces relief for more than half of power consumers

International

PM offers attractive business opportunities to foreign investors

Islamabad

Imran’s remarks against judge prima facie contemptuous, intimidating: IHC

Islamabad

Imran trying to create chaos in country: Marriyum

Islamabad

PM calls for donations as floods cause humanitarian disaster

Islamabad

Rifts in PTI emerge for ‘mishandling’ Gill’s arrest issue

International

India fires three officers for missile firing into Pakistan

Islamabad

Ishaq Dar appeals to SC for early hearing of case

Islamabad

Punjab will start PEP to provide relief to people, says Dr Sania

Islamabad

PTI chief asks youth to join ‘Imran Tigers’ to convey ‘real freedom’ message

1 of 11,401

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More