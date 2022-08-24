Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today

Pakistan and Qatar will hold delegation level talks at Amiri Diwan in Doha today for promotion of cooperation in diverse fields. The Pakistani side will be led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while the Qatari side by its Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. At Amiri Diwan, guard of honor will be presented to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will visit Stadium 974 in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by Qatari government to host FIFA World Cup.

Shehbaz Sharif will also meet the Chairman of Qatar Businessmen Association and the CEO of Qatar Airways for promotion of economic relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Pakistan and Qatar reaffirmed their resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment domains.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in Doha.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

They expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in engagement between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Qatari leadership for the care afforded to Pakistani expatriates in their country.

Highlighting Pakistan’s rich human resource potential, the Prime Minister said he looks forward to working with the Qatari leadership in exploring more opportunities for Pakistanis who can contribute to Qatar’s development through their skill and enterprises.

Reviewing the latest developments in Afghanistan, Shehbaz Sharif underscored the importance of constructive engagement and the need for international community to scale up its support for Afghan people in dealing with the humanitarian and economic crises.

He congratulated Qatar on hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, and wished the people and government of Qatar every success in convening of the world’s largest sporting events.