Pakistan received only $185.61m from international sources in July

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received only $185.61 million from international sources in July mainly due the absence of International Monetary Fund’s loan programme that dried up almost all the inflows from bilateral and multilateral sources.

The country has taken meager $185.61 million from bilateral and multilateral sources during the first month of the current fiscal year. The bilateral and multilateral sources would release the loans once International Monetary Fund (IMF) approves loan for Pakistan on August 29 this year. The executive board is scheduled to meet on next Monday to approve much needed $1.17 billion for Pakistan. The inflow from IMF would not build the country’s foreign exchange reserves but it would also pave way for getting loans from other international financial institutions and friendly countries.

In July this year, the government has received $107.56 million from the bilateral and $78.04 million from multilateral sources, making overall monthly borrowing at $185.61 million. The breakup of $107.56 million received from bilateral sources showed that Saudi Arabia had provided oil on defer payment facility worth of $100 million in July as against annual projection of $800 million. United States has disbursed $6.01 million and France $1.55 million. In multilateral sources, IDA of the World Bank disbursed $59.14 million, Asian Development Bank (ADB) $7.36 million and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) $6.56 million in the month of July, according to the data of the ministry of Economic Affairs.

The government has budgeted to receive $22.817 billion from international sources during the ongoing financial year. Pakistan would receive $1.039 billion from bilateral and $7.675 billion from the multilateral sources during the year 2022-23. Meanwhile, the country would generate $2 billion from bonds issuance in international market and $3 billion from the IMF. Similarly, it would borrow $7.5 billion from the commercial banks and $1.63 billion from the Naya Pakistan Certificate. Apart from $22.817 billion, Pakistan has secured financing worth $4 billion from friendly countries — which was a prerequisite to reviving the stalled IMF’s programme. The country would receive $2 billion from Qatar, $1 billion in oil financing from Saudi Arabia and a similar amount in investments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In last fiscal year, the government had borrowed Rs2.859 trillion as gross external financing. Meanwhile, it had repaid Rs1.681 trillion in the same period year. Therefore, net external financing was Rs1.178 trillion in the previous financial year. Project aid was Rs347.9 billion, programme loans were Rs739.4 billion, other loans were Rs1.715 trillion, grants Rs41.048 billion and project loans & grants outside PSDP (Public Sector Development Programme) were Rs15 billion in the last fiscal year.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities had skyrocketed to Rs59.7 trillion by end-June 2022, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Total debt and liabilities of the country increased to Rs59.7 trillion, a surge of Rs11.9 trillion, or 25%, compared to the preceding fiscal year.