Pakistan team starts training in Dubai today

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team will start training at the ICC Academy Dubai today (Wednesday) to prepare for the 2022 Asia Cup scheduled to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the national squad, which reached in Dubai from the Netherlands on Tuesday morning, will train today from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Four players including Asif Ali have also reached Dubai from Lahore while Muhammad Hasnain will reach there today (Wednesday) from the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the high profile Pakistan-India encounter will take place on August 28.