Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan team starts training in Dubai today

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team will start training at the ICC Academy Dubai today (Wednesday) to prepare for the 2022 Asia Cup scheduled to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11.
According to a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the national squad, which reached in Dubai from the Netherlands on Tuesday morning, will train today from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Four players including Asif Ali have also reached Dubai from Lahore while Muhammad Hasnain will reach there today (Wednesday) from the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the high profile Pakistan-India encounter will take place on August 28.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Wasim Akram believes Pakistan can beat India ‘day in and day out’

Newspaper

PCF shortlists six players for World Cycling Championship

Newspaper

DG SBP inaugurates 13th National Ju-Jitsu Championship

Newspaper

Pakistan women beat Tajikistan in Billie Jean King Cup

Newspaper

Independence Day Pakistan Tennis Tournament starts today

Newspaper

Usman, Mehwish clinch all Pakistan Squash titles

Newspaper

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem calls on DG SBP

Newspaper

Title hopefuls struggling as champions Bayern enjoy perfect start

Entertainment

Campaign on 100 London buses celebrates Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee

Entertainment

Emily Carey, ‘House of the Dragon’ star deletes her Twitter

1 of 3,804

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More