Pakistan women beat Tajikistan in Billie Jean King Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan women tennis team defeated hosts Tajikistan by 3-0 in the second match of the Billie Jean King Cup Group II Asia Oceania Zone in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

According to information made available here, Pakistan’s top tennis female player Ushna Suhail was up against Sumaya Tukhtaeva of Tajikistan. Ushna showed her class and utilized her wide international experience to outclass her opponent with a score of 6-1, 6-1. Sarah Ibrahim Khan also played well against Tajikistan’s Anastasia Tursonova and outpaced her by 6-4, 6-4.

In the doubles, Noor Malik, daughter of former Pakistan No 1 and Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik, and her partner Meheq Khokar, also dominated well against Tajik pair of Nakhat Halova and Gulnazakhon Yukhyaeva and never allowed them to play freely, thus comfortably won the doubles encounter 6-1, 6-1 to help Pakistan register thumping 3-0 victory.

Sharing her views from Dushanbe, Pakistan women team captain Sara Mansoor said that she was very happy with the performance of her team and despite the 3-0 loss at the hands of strong Mongolian women team, she said, she is still hopeful that the national team would try to give their best against Turkmenistan team in the next match. Pakistan women team is seeded second in the prestigious event.