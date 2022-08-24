Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan women beat Tajikistan in Billie Jean King Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan women tennis team defeated hosts Tajikistan by 3-0 in the second match of the Billie Jean King Cup Group II Asia Oceania Zone in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
According to information made available here, Pakistan’s top tennis female player Ushna Suhail was up against Sumaya Tukhtaeva of Tajikistan. Ushna showed her class and utilized her wide international experience to outclass her opponent with a score of 6-1, 6-1. Sarah Ibrahim Khan also played well against Tajikistan’s Anastasia Tursonova and outpaced her by 6-4, 6-4.
In the doubles, Noor Malik, daughter of former Pakistan No 1 and Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik, and her partner Meheq Khokar, also dominated well against Tajik pair of Nakhat Halova and Gulnazakhon Yukhyaeva and never allowed them to play freely, thus comfortably won the doubles encounter 6-1, 6-1 to help Pakistan register thumping 3-0 victory.
Sharing her views from Dushanbe, Pakistan women team captain Sara Mansoor said that she was very happy with the performance of her team and despite the 3-0 loss at the hands of strong Mongolian women team, she said, she is still hopeful that the national team would try to give their best against Turkmenistan team in the next match. Pakistan women team is seeded second in the prestigious event.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Wasim Akram believes Pakistan can beat India ‘day in and day out’

Newspaper

Pakistan team starts training in Dubai today

Newspaper

PCF shortlists six players for World Cycling Championship

Newspaper

DG SBP inaugurates 13th National Ju-Jitsu Championship

Newspaper

Independence Day Pakistan Tennis Tournament starts today

Newspaper

Usman, Mehwish clinch all Pakistan Squash titles

Newspaper

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem calls on DG SBP

Newspaper

Title hopefuls struggling as champions Bayern enjoy perfect start

Entertainment

Campaign on 100 London buses celebrates Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee

Entertainment

Emily Carey, ‘House of the Dragon’ star deletes her Twitter

1 of 3,804

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More