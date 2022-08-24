Parvez Elahi, UAE ambassador vow to promote economic ties

Agree to restart work on Mubarak Center project.

LAHORE – The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-zabi called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at Punjab House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Issues of mutual interest, promo­tion of relations between Pakistan and the UAE and increasing mutual cooperation in various fields were discussed in the meeting.

The UAE ambassador congratulated Parvez Elahi on assuming the office of the chief minister and invited him to visit the UAE. Parvez Elahi said he would visit the UAE at the earliest pos­sible opportunity.

It was mutually agreed to start work on the Mubarak Center at Ferozepur Road in Lahore and maintain close contacts to promote economic ties.

Parvez Elahi thanked UAE’s Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan as the Dhabi Group would invest bil­lions of rupees. The chief minister as­sured that Punjab government would provide full support for the construc­tion of Mubarak Center. He noted that Mubarak Center would be the tallest building in Lahore.

State-of-the-art Mubarak Center would have business centers and a 7-star hotel which would be linked to the Gaddafi Stadium by a flyover. This plan would greatly facilitate the in­ternational players’ access to Gaddafi Stadium while relieving the torment of traffic jams on the city roads during the international tournaments.

The CM said that this project was started during his previous tenure; but unfortunately the project fell victim to the vengeful politics of the PML-N. “Now, this government would advance the work on this project rapidly as it would boost commercial and employ­ment opportunities”, he further said.

Referring to the brotherly relations between Pakistan and UAE, the chief minister said that the time had come to transform these relations into a strategic partnership. “There are im­mense opportunities for investment in Punjab and the UAE’s investors could benefit from them”, he remarked. He further stated: “UAE’s cooperation in the development of Pakistan is worthy of praise and the provincial govern­ment values its cooperation for the improvement of education, health and other sectors”. He also stressed the need for business-to-business delega­tions’ visits to promote economic ties.

The UAE ambassador appreciat­ed the CM’s interest in investment promotion and mentioned that UAE’s investment companies were interested in investing in Pakistan. He said Mubarak Center project would further boost bilateral rela­tions. “Pakistan is our second home and relations would be further strengthened. The UAE leadership stands with Pakistan and we would welcome you on your arrival in the United Arab Emirates”, he said. Former federal minister Moonis Ela­hi was also present.