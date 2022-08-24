Past in Perspective

Love is the flower you’ve got to let grow.

–John Lennon

John Lennon was perhaps one of the most prominent musicians of his time. He was a member of the famous band, The Beatles, which achieved worldwide fame and is considered to be one of the greats. Unfortunately, in 1980, Lennon was murdered by a fan named Mark David Chapman at the age of 40. He was returning from a recording session and approaching his hotel when Chapman shot him four time, two in the back and two in the shoulder. The close range attack made it a critical case and while Lennon was rushed to the hospital, it was too late. Later. Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was given 20-years-to-life. Despite being a fan, he became critical of Lennon’s lifestyle and public remarks about The Beatles being ‘more popular than Jesus’, prompting him to commit the crime.