PCF shortlists six players for World Cycling Championship

LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Tuesday shortlisted six (three men and three women) players for the World Road Cycling Championship after the final trials held here at Lahore DHA, Phase-7, Avenue-12.

According to PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair, Bikestan Cycling Academy’s Ismail Anwar won the men’s trials to emerge as the first one to earn a place in the national cycling team while other two men were Ezzatullah and Najibullah of Pakistan Wapda. On the other hand, Zainab Rizwan emerged as top women cyclist, who won the trials while she was followed by Rabia Gharib and Pakistan Wapda’s Rajiah Shabbir, who will represent the country in the mega event.

The PCF Secretary further said that in the final phase, the two best men and two best women will be finalized, who will represent the country in World Road Cycling Championship 2022 in Australia scheduled to be held from September 17 to 25.

Earlier in the first phase, the trials to select the men and women teams were held in three provinces of the country including Lahore, Karachi and Quetta, where the players from all over the country took part. The selected players were then invited for the training camp and now the three men and three women were finalized so far for the mega cycling event.

PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that the athletes were selected on the basis of the best time and speed in the trials. He thanked the selection committee chairman Moazzam Khan Klair and members Nusrat Khan, Adnan Ahsan Khan, Haroon General, Nusrat Khan, Jan Alam, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Javed Khan, Col (R) Jahanzeb Khan and Shahzada Butt as due to their sincere efforts and hard work, the trials were conducted in three provinces in a fair and transparent manner.

PCF General Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair said that in the World Road Cycling Championship 2022 to be held from Sep 17-25 in Wollongong, Australia, 202 countries of the world will participate. “Pakistan’s ranking is 108 in this championship and hopefully, our players will try to give their best during the mega event and also try to improve their time, speed and international rankings.”