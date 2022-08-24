Our Staff Reporter

PDMA alerts line depts to remain vigilant in wake of expected rains

LAHORE    –   Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid has alerted the line depart­ments to remain vigilant in the wake of expected rains from August 24 to 26 in various areas of the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that the Meteorological department has predicted the rains in various areas while low-lying areas in Lahore, Rawal­pindi, Multan and Gujranwala could be flooded. There is also a risk of flooding in local rivers and landslides in Murree due to heavy rains. All relevant district administrations should remain alert to deal with any untoward situation.

The DG said that the water level and flow in the Ravi and Chenab rivers are normal while there is a low-level flood in the Indus River at Taunsa, however, there is a risk of high-level flood at the place, for which necessary arrange­ments have been completed.

He said that due to heavy rains, the water coming from the mountains of DG Khan Division may cause flood, which has to be dealt with. All relevant departments are on alert as the PDMA and other organizations are continuing their relief activities in the flood affect­ed areas, he added.

He said that PDMA officials have been deployed to monitor the relief activities as the Punjab government is utilizing all available resources to pro­vide relief to the flood victims

