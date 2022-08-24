Petition filed in SC against high electricity prices

A constitutional petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against inflated electricity bills.

As per details, a constitutional petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court against inflated electricity bills across the country that have created trouble for the masses.

Advocate Zulfikar Bhatta has filed a petition under the Article of Fundamental Rights, in which it has been stated that a man who is earning an Rs15,000 salary per month is getting an electricity bill of Rs25,000. In this regard, the individual is taking loans to pay electricity bills to save himself from disconnection.

It has been said in the petition that people are finding it difficult to feed their families and the inflated electricity bills have added to the misery of the people, the government cannot burden a citizen beyond his capacity, he said.

The petitioner said that collecting income tax in the bills falls under the category of double taxation, income tax has been included twice in one bill, which is not legal.

It has been said in the petition that as the public has no knowledge of the formula under which the fuel adjustment is being applied, the government should be directed to provide relief to the poor and middle class.