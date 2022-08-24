News Desk

Petition filed in SC against high electricity prices

A constitutional petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against inflated electricity bills.

As per details, a constitutional petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court against inflated electricity bills across the country that have created trouble for the masses.

Advocate Zulfikar Bhatta has filed a petition under the Article of Fundamental Rights, in which it has been stated that a man who is earning an Rs15,000 salary per month is getting an electricity bill of Rs25,000. In this regard, the individual is taking loans to pay electricity bills to save himself from disconnection.

It has been said in the petition that people are finding it difficult to feed their families and the inflated electricity bills have added to the misery of the people, the government cannot burden a citizen beyond his capacity, he said.

The petitioner said that collecting income tax in the bills falls under the category of double taxation, income tax has been included twice in one bill, which is not legal.

It has been said in the petition that as the public has no knowledge of the formula under which the fuel adjustment is being applied, the government should be directed to provide relief to the poor and middle class.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes in its 05th PDWP forum

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz meets Amir of Qatar, family

National

PM accorded a warm welcome at Qatar’s Diwan-e-Amiri

Islamabad

Six PTI leaders file bail pleas in Islamabad court

Islamabad

Sedition case: Police seek seven-day extension in Gill’s remand

National

Dera Bugti: Dakokh dam in poor condition, feared to be broken

Islamabad

US dollar gains 34 paisas in value against Pakistani rupee

Islamabad

PM directs to accelerate rescue, relief efforts in flood-hit areas

Islamabad

ECP declares PDM’s reference for Imran’s disqualification ineffective

National

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today

1 of 8,888

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More