PM calls for donations as floods cause humanitarian disaster
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appealed to the nation to donate for supporting the relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas where hundreds have been killed and thousands rendered homeless.
He said the government was distributing Rs 37.2 billion as cash relief among the flood-stricken people. Rs 5 billion have immediately been released to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accelerate the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.
He said Rs 25,000 cash assistance was being paid to the flood victims in addition to the compensation of Rs1 million for the family of the deceased, and additional support for the
