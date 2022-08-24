Agencies

PM calls for donations as floods cause humanitarian disaster

ISLAMABAD    –   Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Tuesday appealed to the nation to donate for support­ing the relief and reha­bilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas where hundreds have been killed and thousands rendered homeless.

He said the govern­ment was distribut­ing Rs 37.2 billion as cash relief among the flood-stricken people. Rs 5 billion have imme­diately been released to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accelerate the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said Rs 25,000 cash assistance was be­ing paid to the flood vic­tims in addition to the compensation of Rs1 million for the family of the deceased, and addi­tional support for the

 ISLAMABAD

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Tuesday appealed to the nation to donate for support­ing the relief and reha­bilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas where hundreds have been killed and thousands rendered homeless.

He said the govern­ment was distribut­ing Rs 37.2 billion as cash relief among the flood-stricken people. Rs 5 billion have imme­diately been released to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accelerate the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said Rs 25,000 cash assistance was be­ing paid to the flood vic­tims in addition to the compensation of Rs1 million for the family of the deceased, and addi­tional support for the

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

In Qatar visit, PM announces relief for more than half of power consumers

International

PM offers attractive business opportunities to foreign investors

Islamabad

Imran’s remarks against judge prima facie contemptuous, intimidating: IHC

Islamabad

Imran trying to create chaos in country: Marriyum

Islamabad

Rifts in PTI emerge for ‘mishandling’ Gill’s arrest issue

International

India fires three officers for missile firing into Pakistan

Islamabad

Ishaq Dar appeals to SC for early hearing of case

Islamabad

Pakistan can attract $30b investment from Islamic world: Ashrafi

Islamabad

Punjab will start PEP to provide relief to people, says Dr Sania

Islamabad

PTI chief asks youth to join ‘Imran Tigers’ to convey ‘real freedom’ message

1 of 11,401

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More