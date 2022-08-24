PM calls for donations as floods cause humanitarian disaster

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Tuesday appealed to the nation to donate for support­ing the relief and reha­bilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas where hundreds have been killed and thousands rendered homeless.

He said the govern­ment was distribut­ing Rs 37.2 billion as cash relief among the flood-stricken people. Rs 5 billion have imme­diately been released to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accelerate the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said Rs 25,000 cash assistance was be­ing paid to the flood vic­tims in addition to the compensation of Rs1 million for the family of the deceased, and addi­tional support for the

