PM offers attractive business opportunities to foreign investors
DOHA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday underscored that Pakistan offers attractive business opportunities for investors in diverse fields, including food security, energy including renewables, agriculture and livestock, information technology, hospitality and tourism sectors.
Addressing the Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable 2022, in Doha tonight, he assured that the government of Pakistan will extend full support to Qatari investors in deepening their footprints in Pakistan. The prime minister highlighted his government’s firm commitment to providing a friendly environment for business and investments in the country. He also highlighted the special nature of Pakistan-Qatar relations based on mutual respect, trust and support. He described Qatar as a reliable partner whose support was sincerely appreciated. The prime minister stressed that Pakistan is blessed with immense natural and human resources and that Pakistan’s geographical location enabled it to become the region’s premier trade, energy and transport corridor. He said this unique advantage made Pakistan a market full of promise and opportunities. Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, in his welcome address, expressed the confidence that the visit of the Prime Minister would lead to substantial enhancement of bilateral trade, investment and economic ties. During the Roundtable, a distinguished panel discussed the enhancement of bilateral trade and economic relations. The Panel discussion mainly focused on exploring new areas of cooperation to forge stronger business-to-business linkages.