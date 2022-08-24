PM Shehbaz meets Amir of Qatar, family

Prime Minister called on Father of the Amir of the State of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser, Mother of the Amir of Qatar

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father of the Amir of the State of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Mother of the Amir of the State of Qatar, in Doha, today.

The Prime Minister conveyed gratitude to the Father Amir for receiving him and his delegation. He conveyed his profound regards to His Highness and underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its longstanding and cordial relationship with Qatar, which is based on firm foundations of mutual trust and abiding support.

Recalling the earlier visits of the Father Amir to Pakistan in 1999 and 2017, the Prime Minister appreciated the role played by His Highness in elevating the relationship between the two countries and acknowledged the robust relationship developed during His Highness’ reign.

Recalling “Education Above All (EAA)” programme under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Prime Minister lauded her humanitarian and charitable efforts, in particular enrolment of out-of-school children around the world including Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Father Amir for hosting more than 200,000 strong Pakistani diaspora in Qatar, which is contributing to the progress of the State of Qatar, as well as Pakistan. He assured His Highness of further cooperation with Qatar in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his warmest felicitations and best wishes on Qatar hosting of the upcoming FIFA-2022 World Cup.

The Prime Minister also extended a cordial invitation to Their Highnesses to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes in its 05th PDWP forum

National

Petition filed in SC against high electricity prices

National

PM accorded a warm welcome at Qatar’s Diwan-e-Amiri

Islamabad

Six PTI leaders file bail pleas in Islamabad court

Islamabad

Sedition case: Police seek seven-day extension in Gill’s remand

National

Dera Bugti: Dakokh dam in poor condition, feared to be broken

Islamabad

US dollar gains 34 paisas in value against Pakistani rupee

Islamabad

PM directs to accelerate rescue, relief efforts in flood-hit areas

Islamabad

ECP declares PDM’s reference for Imran’s disqualification ineffective

National

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today

1 of 10,492

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More