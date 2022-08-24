PM Shehbaz meets Amir of Qatar, family

Prime Minister called on Father of the Amir of the State of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser, Mother of the Amir of Qatar

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father of the Amir of the State of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Mother of the Amir of the State of Qatar, in Doha, today.

The Prime Minister conveyed gratitude to the Father Amir for receiving him and his delegation. He conveyed his profound regards to His Highness and underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its longstanding and cordial relationship with Qatar, which is based on firm foundations of mutual trust and abiding support.

Recalling the earlier visits of the Father Amir to Pakistan in 1999 and 2017, the Prime Minister appreciated the role played by His Highness in elevating the relationship between the two countries and acknowledged the robust relationship developed during His Highness’ reign.

Recalling “Education Above All (EAA)” programme under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Prime Minister lauded her humanitarian and charitable efforts, in particular enrolment of out-of-school children around the world including Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Father Amir for hosting more than 200,000 strong Pakistani diaspora in Qatar, which is contributing to the progress of the State of Qatar, as well as Pakistan. He assured His Highness of further cooperation with Qatar in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his warmest felicitations and best wishes on Qatar hosting of the upcoming FIFA-2022 World Cup.

The Prime Minister also extended a cordial invitation to Their Highnesses to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience.