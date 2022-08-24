Police arrest 16 outlaws

Islamabad – Police have arrested 16 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered drugs, Sheesha, flavours and weapons with ammunition from their possession during the last 24 hours, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities. Following these directives, Bani Gala police apprehended the accused namely Samiullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Tarnol police arrested a drug peddler namely Saif Khan and recovered 1,260 gram heroin from his possession. Shehzad Town police arrested three accused namely Khan Said, Ehsan Farooq and Kamran and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition and 170 gram hashish from their possession. Moreover, Khanna police arrested accused namely Ishaq Khan and recovered 1,080 gram hashish and 10 gram Ice from their possession. Noon Police arrested two Afghan national accused for residing in Pakistan illegally. Ramna police team raided at illegal “Sheesha Center” and arrested four accused namely Zeeshan Saleem, Zahid Akber, Pervez and Imran and recovered six hukkah and flavours from their possession. While, on the tip off Tarnol police team raided at illegal “Sheesha Centers” and arrested three accused namely Abdul Rahim, Muhammad Tahir and Waqar Ahmed and recovered hukkah and flavours from their possession. Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway. While, during a special crackdown against absconders, Margalla police team nabbed a proclaimed offender. Islamabad police have intensified the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in order to reduce crime and arrest the culprits.