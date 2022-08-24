Staff Reporter

Police arrest two after ‘encounter’

KARACHI -Keamari police on Tuesday arrested two accused in injured condition after an encounter within the limits of SITE-A police station and recovered a pistol from their possession.  According to an official, a team of SITE-A police station intercepted two suspicious motorcyclists who suddenly opened firing at the police party.  As a result of exchange of firing, two accused identified as Hammad and Abdul Rehman injured and were arrested by the police. An illegal pistol and a motorcycle from their possession was also recovered.  Both the injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Accused Abdul Rehman was a habitual criminal who had been sent behind bars in different cases previously.

 

