Police book Gill in another case of illegal weapon
ISLAMABAD – Police have registered another case against Shahbaz Gill, the chief of staff of former PM Imran Khan, on charges of possessing illegal weapon, informed sources on Tuesday. A case has been registered against Gill who is already on two-day physical remand, with police station Secretariat on plaintiff of ASI Muhammad Younas under AO 13/20/65, they said. According to sources, ASI Muhammad Younas submitted a plaintiff that investigators of police station Kohsar obtained physical remand of Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case and brought him to Parliament Lodges for recovery of belongings kept by the accused in his flat.