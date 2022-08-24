Police book Gill in another case of illegal weapon

ISLAMABAD – Police have registered anoth­er case against Shahbaz Gill, the chief of staff of former PM Imran Khan, on charges of possessing illegal weapon, in­formed sources on Tuesday. A case has been registered against Gill who is already on two-day physical remand, with police station Secretariat on plaintiff of ASI Muhammad Younas under AO 13/20/65, they said. According to sourc­es, ASI Muhammad Younas submitted a plaintiff that in­vestigators of police station Kohsar obtained physical re­mand of Shahbaz Gill in a se­dition case and brought him to Parliament Lodges for recov­ery of belongings kept by the accused in his flat.