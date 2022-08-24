Provision of housing facilities govt priority: Moulana Wasay

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Tuesday said it is priority of the coalition government to provide housing facilities to the government employees in the federal capital.

Inaugurating the development works of the Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme Green Enclave-II (Sky Gardens) for the federal government employees, he said that quota would be allocated for the lawyers, journalists, members of Parliament and common citizens in the residential projects of the federal government.

“In this time of inflation, the government is utilising all resources to fulfil the dream of providing housing facility to the government employees for their ease,” he added.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works Senator Hidayatullah Khan, MNA Maulana Kamaluddin, Secretary Housing Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rashid, Chairman Joint Venture Sky Gardens Haji Ismail and senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Works were also present along with a large number of allottees.

The minister expressed the hope that all hurdles would be removed in the housing projects to ensure their early completion.

Abdul Wasay appealed to the courts to dispose of the pending cases of the housing projects as delay was affecting the common people. He said the obstacles in the way of housing project of Pakistan Bar Association have been removed and it was made active.

He said that allottees of the Sky Gardens Housing Project had been waiting for a long time, but now the development work has been revived and hoped that the developer would hand over plots to the allottees soon.

The minister said that the government was committed to complete all public welfare projects soon and the Sky Gardens project has become operational after almost six years.

Director General GFEHA Tariq Rashid earlier briefed the minister about the Green Enclave-II (Sky Gardens) and said that in this flagship project of the federal government the ongoing development work was started on joint venture, in which 70 percent quota has been set for government employees and 30 percent for the private sector. Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Shalwani said as many as 6000 government employees would benefit from the project and the ministry was committed to fulfil the requirements of the houses to the employees.

Senator Hidayatullah Khan said that hurdles in the way of ongoing projects for government employees should be removed and houses to the government employees would be provided. Haji Ismail said that in the light of the orders of the federal government, all resources are being used to complete the development work of the project.