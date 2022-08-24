News Desk

Punjab govt dismisses May 25 vandalism cases filed against PTI workers

The Punjab government dismissed 14 cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders on May 25 for long march vandalism.

While talking to the media, Provincial Interior Minister Punjab Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar said that 14 cases were registered against PTI leaders and workers in Lahore, adding that the police have found evidence that all the papers were filed on false and political grounds.

He further said that if an attempt is made to arrest PTI supremo Imran Khan, then the answer will be given not by them but by the masses. Inquiries against the officers involved in the Punjab May 25 incident will be completed compulsorily, he added.

Hashim Dogar said that it is the policy of Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi and the cabinet that the inquiry against these officers must be completed. From the first day, we had evidence of torture on Shahbaz Gil. He said evidence of torture was presented only at the court’s request.

