Punjab govt to compensate flood victims: Additional Chief Secretary

MULTAN – Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday said that Punjab government had started survey in flood-hit areas to compensate affectees and to repair and restore roads.

The flood-hit areas have been declared as Calamity Zone by the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and water tax has also been waived off in these areas to facilitate the farmers. The damaged infrastructure would be restored under proper comprehensive planning, he said this during his visit to flood relief camp.

He said that an emergency was imposed in the areas. The government will compensate the flood victims. Commissioner DG Khan Division Muhammad Usman Anwar briefed the additional chief secretary and informed that meal and other facilities were being given to the inhabitants of the camps.

As many as 15 temporary tent villages have been made for accommodation of the flood-affected families. Apart from this, 10 flood relief camps have also been established to extend relief to the affectees.

For remote and far flung areas of Koh-e-Suleman, helicopter service has also been employed for distribution of ration.

DIVISIONAL ADMIN DEVEL

OPS EMERGENCY PLAN TO DEAL FLOOD THREAT

Divisional administration developed an emergency plan to deal with the possible flood threat in the Multan Division. In a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak, different arrangements to deal with flood threat were discussed in detail. Although, there is no flood threat so far in Multan division but arrangements are necessary in this regard, said Commissioner Aamir Khattak.

The officials informed that water level in rivers Sutlej and Chenab was being monitored with the help of modern tools. The sites for camps have also been identified. Similarly, an ample stock of medicines and vaccines is also available. Flood Control Centres have also been established in DC offices concerned. List of excavators, boats and jackets have also been prepared. Apart from this, embankments have been strengthened. Encroachments have also been eliminated at embankments.

Commissioner directed deputy commissioners of Vehari, Lodharan, Khanewal and Multan to keep in contact with the Irrigation department. In case of any flood threat, they should also maintain contact with provincial disaster management authority.

PAKISTAN ARMY ASSISTING

CIVIL ADMINISTRATION IN RELIEF IN DG KHAN

Pakistan Army helicopters are assisting civil administration in distribution of the relief goods for flood hit people in far flung areas of Dera Ghazi Khan district. According to an ISPR release, Pak Army Aviation helicopters have flown four sorties for relief operations in most affected areas of DG Khan including Mubarki, Fazla Katch and Basti Buzdar. Tents and ration bags were also transported to flood victims.

Similarly, Pakistan Army troops are busy in rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Punjab simultaneously.

The Rescue and relief efforts are in progress in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Jamshoro, Noshero Feroz and various other districts of Sindh. Two Special Army helicopters were flown from Karachi to affected areas of Interior Sindh to speed up rescue and relief efforts.

The troops are distributing ration bags and providing medical aid to the flood victims. Besides this, Army and FC Balochistan, jointly are assisting civil administration in Quetta, Pishin, Qila Saif Ullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai and Noshki It further said that relief camps were established in Naseerabad, Duki and Lasbela areas. Army and FC medical camps are also serving the people. Apart from this, FC KP troops are facilitating the civil administration in flood rescue and relief operations in Chitral and some other areas.