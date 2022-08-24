Red Line route work being done rapidly, says Wahab

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi, Sindh government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the work is being done rapidly on the Malir Halt to Numaish for route of Red Line project.

“All kinds of obstacles in the way of the project will be removed in a timely manner. The timely completion of the project will be ensured with the cooperation of the District Commissioner and utility companies,” the administrator expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of the Board of Directors of Karachi Urban Transport Corporation at his office here.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner East Raja Tariq Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam Mirani, Deputy Commissioner South Tabrez Murree, Chief Executive Officer Wasif Iqbal, Chinese company representative Liz Qiang, Project Manager, General Manager, contractors and others were also present.

The administrator Karachi said that the Red Line Bus Project consists of two parts, the first part is from Malir Halt to Mosmiat Chowrangi, while the second part will go from Mosmiat to Numaish Chowrangi.

He said that work has been started on both parts and every effort is being made to complete within three years.

He said that this project will cost $503 million, adding the any problems faced by the contractors will be solved by approaching the utility service providers.

“We will all work together on this project together,” he added.

It was informed in the meeting that two bus depots will be built for Red Line, for which eight to twelve acres of land is required. The administrator was told that land utilisation and demarcation issues are also being looked into.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the role of the three deputy commissioners is crucial.

He directed concerned officials to contact K-Electric, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Sui Southern Company Limited, Pakistan Telecommunication Limited and other utility service providers to expedite the transfer of utility.

“If there is any problem, it should be reported immediately so that all matters can be resolved in a clear manner,” he added. The administrator said that before the election, it is necessary to develop all things in the right direction. He asked to convene meeting of the executive committee of Karachi Urban Transport Corporation within 12 days and a strategy should be made after considering all the issues in detail.

He said that, if necessary, he would personally contact the civic bodies and ensure speedy completion of the project. He said that the Sindh government is taking all possible steps to provide better travel facilities to the citizens.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the areas through which the Red Line bus will pass will provide modern and better transport facilities to the residents and a large number of citizens will be able to benefit from this project.