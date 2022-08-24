Rehabilitation Opportunities

By promising to provide employment opportunities to recovered drug addicts, the Peshawar district administration is setting an example of what rehabilitation schemes should look like. Facilitating the reintegration of these individuals back into society upholds the essence of the justice system. Too often, we neglect the fact that drug addicts are victims of poor socio-economic conditions who are likely to relapse if they are not given the avenues to improve their quality of life. With a more considerate policy in place, the hope is that these addicts will have a chance to start over.

Pakistan is witnessing an upsurge in drug usage as over 1300 people were taken off the streets and admitted into rehabilitation centers in Peshawar alone. A similar situation can be observed in other cities like Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi where countless groups are huddled in cordoned-off streets or under bridges, partaking in the illegal activity. This has even caused diseases like HIV/AIDS to spread quietly and menacingly. In response, the authorities have launched countless campaigns, one of which is the Drug-Free Peshawar Campaign which aims to discover and rehabilitate drug addicts from across the city. Not only is this initiative vital in treating addicts but it creates much-needed awareness regarding the issue.

Upon taking a closer look at addiction as a phenomenon, we will observe that an overwhelming majority of addicts come from low-income backgrounds and possess a desire to escape their circumstances. While most view them as criminals or unproductive members of society, they are victims of tough circumstances that are bound to get much worse if we refuse to treat them as such and adopt harsh policies. There must be a way for these individuals to not only reintegrate into society but also improve their standard of living through working honestly and remaining disciplined when it comes to rehab. The district administration and trading community’s promise of providing employment to recovered addicts may be the path that leads these individuals towards a better life.