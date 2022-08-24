Staff Reporter

Relief activities in full swing by Sukkur police

SUKKUR – On the directives by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, Sukkur region, Javed Jiskani, relief activities carried out by police are in full swing, in order to aid citizens affected by floods in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts. Over 500 police personnel were deployed to the flood-affected areas of Sukkur and Khairpur, while over 4,700 people trapped by flood water were shifted to safe places by the police, told DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani. During rescue activities, police rescued a number of cattle of local people and brought them to safe places. Jiskani said that three police relief camps were established, police boat teams were also deployed and police control room is active in Sukkur to monitor the situation and deliver timely aid to flood victims. Police vehicles are being used to transfer victims, while foolproof security arrangements have been made for families in relief camps. He further told that the SSPs are monitoring the situation personally and supervisory officers should remain in the field during relief activities in their respective districts.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Wasim Akram believes Pakistan can beat India ‘day in and day out’

Newspaper

Pakistan team starts training in Dubai today

Newspaper

PCF shortlists six players for World Cycling Championship

Newspaper

DG SBP inaugurates 13th National Ju-Jitsu Championship

Newspaper

Pakistan women beat Tajikistan in Billie Jean King Cup

Newspaper

Independence Day Pakistan Tennis Tournament starts today

Newspaper

Usman, Mehwish clinch all Pakistan Squash titles

Newspaper

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem calls on DG SBP

Newspaper

Title hopefuls struggling as champions Bayern enjoy perfect start

Entertainment

Campaign on 100 London buses celebrates Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee

1 of 1,919

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More