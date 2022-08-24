Relief operations continue in floods affected areas of Balochistan

QUETTA – Rehabilitation activities in 27 flood-affected districts of Balochistan were continued on war footings, official sources said on Tuesday.

The restoration work on the flood-affected Uthal Bela section of the National Highway 25, previously known as RCD highway, connecting Quetta to Karachi in the flood-affected Lasbela district, was in the final phase of completion.

On the special instructions of Major General Inayat Hussain and Brigadier Faisal of Pakistan Army’s Special Security Division 44, under the supervision of the district administration, National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Department of Communications and Works (C&Ws), Engineer Arshad Masood Zehri is supervising the restoration works.

The engineers of the Department of C&Ws and other sectors are working day and night to restore the connecting roads adjacent to the National Highway at six places in Lasbela district. Efforts are on to restore the land connectivity of the flood-affected areas to the district headquarters Uthal.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi met officials of Lasbela Chamber of Commerce, and The Hub Power Company (Hubco), who assured the district administration of providing machinery for rehabilitation works in flood-affected areas under CSR funds.

The district administration had started the restoration work on link roads in the flood-affected villages adjacent to Uthal with the machinery provided by the CSR Manager of Hubco.

RAINFALL ADDS TO MISERIES OF QUETTA’S OUTSKIRTS

The on-going rainfall spell has further added to the misery of the communities in Balochistan. Owing to the urgent need, Islamic Relief Pakistan is carrying out an emergency response for the flood affected in the outskirts of Quetta’s Panjpai and Noshki areas with an aim to upscale it in the coming weeks.

Chief Executive Officer of Islamic Relief Canada, Usama Afzal Khan who is in Quetta along with the Country Director of Islamic Relief Pakistan to observe the relief operation emphasized on the need to make desperate measures for the affectees, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

He said, “People in Balochistan haven’t seen such rains in decades which have destroyed the houses, crops and livelihoods. Islamic Relief is on ground since the start of the emergency and aim to stay until the rehabilitation process completes. While distributing the cash grants among people in slums of Quetta he said that “Islamic Relief aims to help 7000 families in this phase of our response.”

Country Director, Islamic Relief Pakistan, Asif Sherazi appreciated the support of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and provincial government in quick issuance of NOC’s to initiate the flood emergency activities.

Afzal said that the recent monsoon rains had severely affected Balochistan despite agriculture has affected a lot and people need to help at this time in the area. He expressed these views while distributing food items among the flood victims, and cheques of Rs. 20,000 per head to the affected families at Kachibaig area in Quetta.

Country Head of Islamic Relief Pakistan Asif Shirazi, Head of Islamic Relief Balochistan Eisa Tahir Sanjrani and media consultant Mansoor Ali were also present with him on this occasion.

The CEO said that at present relief items had been distributed to 1,595 families in respective areas of Balochistan, including Qilla Saifullah, Pashin, Quetta, Nushki and Kalat. Food items along with cheques would also be distributed to another 7,000 families, he said.

The rehabilitation work, he said, would be started for the affected families after completion of aid, adding at the time the affected families were in dire need of shelters. “We should not ignore these affected areas. If timely measures are not taken, these families will continue to suffer further difficulties,” he said. He added that in the hour of difficulty, the flood victims of Balochistan would not be left alone. Islamic Relief Pakistan would continue to help them, as it had done in 2010, he said.

Usama said that the Islamic Relief and the Government of Pakistan would continue the step-by-step assistance under the plan to provide food and other essential supplies to the flood affectees in Pishin, Nushki and Kalat. “We are in contact with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to get information about the most affected areas, so that we can start our emergency relief in the areas”, he said.

He said that they were thankful to the government of Pakistan for facilitating the issuance of NOCs to non-governmental organizations to give them an opportunity to help the victims of the natural disaster.

Philanthropists and donor agencies should also cooperate with Islamic Relief Pakistan in this regard so that their aid would reach the deserving people in time, he said. “This is the time to stand with the poor and indigent families so that the basic necessities of life reach the flood victims in time. These victims are in need of our assistance now”, he added.