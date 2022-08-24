Rise in oil prices due to purchase of petrol in advance, application of PL

ISLAMABAD – A Senate panel was Tuesday informed that the rise in petroleum products rates in Pakistan, despite decrease in international crude oil prices, was due to purchase of petrol in advance and the application of Petroleum Levy as per IMF agreements.

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum, which met here under Senator Abdul Qadir, discussed matters related to hike in the oil prices in the country and utilisation of additional capacity of Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) terminal by private firms. Senator Fida Mohammad said that petroleum products are becoming cheaper in the world, they are becoming more expensive in Pakistan. What is the reason for the hike in the POL prices locally? he asked.

Discussing the current situation in the international oil market, the Committee questioned the Petroleum Division regarding the reason for exorbitant petrol rates in Pakistan despite drop in prices globally. The Committee was informed that the reason for rise in petrol and petroleum goods in Pakistan despite lower rates globally was that petrol had been purchased in advance. Another reason for the increase was the application of PDL each month as per IMF agreements. The Committee stressed the need for stringent measures to be taken to facilitate the common man in Pakistan. Senator Saifullah Abro said that steps should be taken to reduce the premium on petroleum products.

The committee was told that PSO had demanded Rs 100 billion from the government. “We have received a total of Rs 52 billion,” PSO official responded. Chairman of the committee said that “I don’t think the government will be able to reduce the prices of petroleum products”.

The government has committed to IMF the collection of Rs 750 billion Petroleum Levy during current fiscal, chairman committee said. Beside the government has yet to impose GST on petroleum products, he added. Chiarman OGRA Masroor Khan, while responding to the questions raised by the committee members, said that the regulator works out rates based on import price of petroleum products by PSO. The prices of petroleum products are not determined on the price of crude oil for a single day, said Chairman Ogra. Ogra fully protects its customers, he said. The regulator cannot raise or lower the prices of petroleum products by itself, Masroor Khan added. He said Pakistan imports 70pc of the required petrol, while 30pc of gasoline is being produced by local refineries. Similarly Pakistan imports 50pc of High Speed Diesel while the remaining is being produced by the local refineries, he added.

The Committee took strict notice about the absence of the Minister for Petroleum and Secretary Ministry of Petroleum. Matters that were discussed included reasons for increase in petroleum prices; briefing by PLL regarding action taken for long term allocation of LNG terminals to private firms; briefing by SNGPL about the present status of the approval of the Initial Access Agreement with private shipper UGDC by its Board of Directors (BoD). The committee was informed by CFO Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) that K-Electric has to pay Rs 125 billion to Sui Southern. Why K-Electric does not pay government institutions? Saifullah Abro asked. He said that KE is increasing the revolving credit of power sector and apart from Sui Southern, KE also has to give Rs 300 billion to the federal government. K-Electric has become a mafia, Saifullah Abro remarked.

Being briefed by PLL regarding action taken for long term allocation of LNG terminals, the Committee was informed that the ECC/Cabinet approved the allocation of GOP’s contracted utilized capacity on three months rolling basis to facilitate private sector import of LNG which is linked to terminal capacity. PLL is working on short and long term LNG supply tenders; therefore feasibility of long term tenders is not prudent as it will reduce the government’s ability to adjust LNG import to meet demand in the country. Enhancement of current short term allocation period beyond 3 months may be taken after considering response of LNG suppliers in next PLL tender. Moreover the parties will be required to agree on framework for recovery of any price differential.

Regarding import of LNG by private firms in the country and the present status of the approval of the Initial Access Agreement with private shipper UGDC by its Board of Directors (BoD), the Committee was informed that as per TPA Rules and Network Code, gas supply can only be provided up to industrial supply main on the distribution network. OGRA has issued a clarification that transportation services can be provided beyond industrial supply mains. President All Pakistan CNG Association was of the view that when the oil and gas market is open to private players it will play an important role in regulating gas prices thereby ensuring the influx of foreign exchange. He asserted that OGRA is in favour of an open policy that will de-monopolize the market. Chairman Committee, Senator Abdul Qadir, was of the view that the private sector must be allowed to enter the oil and gas market in Pakistan.