News Desk

Shahbaz Gill to be produced in court today as physical remand ends

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who is currently in Islamabad Police custody for questioning in connection with his anti-Pakistan Army comments during a talk show on a private TV channel, will be presented in the court of a judicial magistrate in Islamabad today on the completion of his two-day physical remand.

Police will tell the court about the information extracted from Gill during the interrogation.

Police have already registered the case of possession of illegal arms against the PTI leader.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today

Islamabad

13 parties want to corner Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

Karachi

Sindh rains: Nawabshah airport closed after airfield gets flooded

Headlines

Balochistan is experiencing food crisis due to road blockades amid flash flooding

Islamabad

ECP rejects ruling MNAs’ plea against Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference

Islamabad

NA-118: Plea against acceptance of Imran Khan’s papers rejected

Karachi

Five kids among seven die in rain, flood-related incidents in Sindh

Islamabad

PTI challenges ban on live coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

National

Young man killed for filming TikTok videos of women in fields

Islamabad

Imran Khan to address public gathering in Haripur today

1 of 8,942

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More