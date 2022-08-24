Shahbaz Gill to be produced in court today as physical remand ends

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who is currently in Islamabad Police custody for questioning in connection with his anti-Pakistan Army comments during a talk show on a private TV channel, will be presented in the court of a judicial magistrate in Islamabad today on the completion of his two-day physical remand.

Police will tell the court about the information extracted from Gill during the interrogation.

Police have already registered the case of possession of illegal arms against the PTI leader.