Sherpao expresses dismay over rising price hike

ISLAMABAD – Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) – coalition partner with the present government, on Tuesday expressed dismay over rising price hike and inflated electricity bills for the people and demanded immediate relief by the government for the common man.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad after two-day meeting of the QWP central executive committee, Aftab Sherpao held PTI chief Imran Khan responsible for political and economic instability and claimed that Imran Khan is damaging Pakistan due to his politics.

He said Imran never talked about floods rather is focusing his speeches only against the government and institutions which is regrettable.

Aftab Sherpao regretted that the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is getting worse and extortion is on rise.

“The national action plan has to be revised after incidents in KP,” Sherpao said. He appealed to both government and opposition PTI to join hands together to help flood victims as there has been huge devastation due to floods in all provinces.

He welcomed the proposal by the Prime Minister to convene a donors conference however demanded immediate relief work in affected areas.