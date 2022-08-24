Six PTI leaders file bail pleas in Islamabad court

Six PTI leaders filed interim bail applications in Islamabad’s district sessions court on Wednesday.

A case had been registered against PTI’s Saifullah Niazi, Ali Awan, Raja Khurram, Faisal Javed, Sadaqat Abbasi and Shahzad Waseem a day before yesterday (August 22, 2022) at the federal capital’s Aabpara Police Station for taking out a rally despite the imposition of section 144.

PTI leaders, in their applications, said that all sections inserted in the case registered against them were related to bailable offences.

It was further stated in their petitions that the entire country was witness to the fact that the rally remained peaceful, and that they were booked only to settle political scores.

Therefore, it was prayed to the court to accept these bail applications, PTI leaders requested.