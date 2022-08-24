Souvenir Design Competition: Prize distributed among winners

LAHORE – Lahore Arts Council on Tuesday or­ganized a prize distribution ceremo­ny of “Souvenir Design Competition” among the winners here at Alhamra Art Museum.

For the competition, around thir­ty souvenirs were submitted to Al­hamra Art Mu-seum with different creative ideas. Among the compe­tition, Afeera Fatima won the first prize, M Awais Siddique won the second prize, while Iffat Shaheen and Zubaida Hasan jointly won the third prize. The purpose of the competition was to encourage and engage the artists and de-signers in a productive activity.

Director General Khana-e- Far­hang Iran Jafar Ronas was the chief guest of the ceremony while LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen, Deputy Director Alhamra Culture Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari and Associates Professor Gulberg Col-lege Sarosh Tariq were present.