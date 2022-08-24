Our Staff Reporter

Souvenir Design Competition: Prize distributed among winners

LAHORE    –    Lahore Arts Council on Tuesday or­ganized a prize distribution ceremo­ny of “Souvenir Design Competition” among the winners here at Alhamra Art Museum.

For the competition, around thir­ty souvenirs were submitted to Al­hamra Art Mu-seum with different creative ideas. Among the compe­tition, Afeera Fatima won the first prize, M Awais Siddique won the second prize, while Iffat Shaheen and Zubaida Hasan jointly won the third prize. The purpose of the competition was to encourage and engage the artists and de-signers in a productive activity.

Director General Khana-e- Far­hang Iran Jafar Ronas was the chief guest of the ceremony while LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen, Deputy Director Alhamra Culture Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari and Associates Professor Gulberg Col-lege Sarosh Tariq were present.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

MPAs call on Punjab Governor in Lahore

National

Imran Khan decides approach ATC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

Lahore

CS for action against those causing environmental pollution

Islamabad

PAC summons former CJP Saqib Nisar for explanation on dam fund

Lahore

101 new cases of coronavirus with two deaths reported in Punjab

Lahore

LHC seeks record of cases registered against Awais Leghari, other PML-N MPAs

Karachi

Balochistan sees food crisis due to road blockades amid flooding

Lahore

Urs

Lahore

Minister for plantation awareness among farmers

Lahore

UAE envoy, Governor discuss trade relations

1 of 9,936

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More