Stifling of free speech, expression in India goes on

ISLAMABAD – Stifling of basic rights of the freedom of speech and expression has now became a perpetual bane in the RSS dominated Indian society as a court in Kerala on Tues­day directed the police to reg­ister a case against Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) backed legislator and former minister KT Jaleel on his ‘Azad Kashmir’ and ‘India occupied Kashmir’ remarks. According to Indian media, a petition was moved by RSS leader Arun Mo­han before the Thiruvalla ju­dicial magistrate’s court af­ter the former MLA eulogised ‘Azad Kashmir’ in a Facebook post. The Thavanur MLA had recently visited Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIO­JK) and shared images and de­tailed accounts of his travels.