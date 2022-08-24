Agencies

TEVTA employees hold protest; demand disparity allowances

MUZAFFARGARH – Scores of employees of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) urged the government to implement 25% and 15% disparity allowances in their salaries as early as possible.

The employees of TEVTA staged a protest outside the local press club. The protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans and demands for their rights.

They said that the Punjab government had announced disparity allowances, which were not added in their salaries.

They stated that they would stage demonstrations in front of TEVTA Secretariat and Punjab Assembly in case the allowances were not added.

Inflation had increased the cost of living, and they were unable to meet their food expenses, they lamented.

 

